The teams are gearing up for 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup which starts in England on 30 May. The warm-up matches have already given a few unexpected results which say a lot about the nature of the tournament.

Before the main event begins, let’s take a look at few of the important stats and facts related to teams participating in this World Cup.

Australia’s win percentage of 75.30 so far in ICC World Cup tournaments is the highest among all the teams. They are the only team to win 50-plus matches.

South Africa, India and Australia are the only teams to have scored 400-plus runs in ICC World Cup tournaments.

Afghanistan, Australia, India, and South Africa have been bowled out under 150 runs only once among teams who are participating in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to have amassed 2000-plus runs in ICC Cricket World Cup matches. He has also scored the most no. of centuries.

No player has taken more wickets than Glenn McGrath in ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are the only players to have scored double centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

No wicket-keeper has affected most dismissals than Kumar Sangakkara in ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Ricky Ponting is the only player to have taken 20-plus catches in ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar are the only players to have played more than 40 matches in ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments.

