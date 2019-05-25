Cardiff: Skipper Faf du Plessis smashed his way to 88 while Andile Phehlukwayo produced an all-round effort as South Africa outplayed Sri Lanka by 87 runs in an ICC World Cup warm-up encounter here Friday.

Batting first, South Africa put up a par score of 338 for seven, riding on Du Plessis's 88 off 69 balls with four sixes and seven fours. Sri Lanka were all out for 251 in 42.3 overs with Phehlukwayo taking 4 for 36 in 7 overs.

When the Proteas batted, Du Plessis was well supported by opener Hashim Amla, who scored 65 off 61 balls along with contributions from Hendrik van der Dussen (40 off 41 balls), Phehlukwayo (35 off 34 balls), Chris Morris (26 off 13 balls).

Suranga Lakmal (2/63) and Nuwan Pradeep (2/77) went for runs with the only respectable figures coming from Isuru Udana (1/42 in 10 overs).

Sri Lanka fought till skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (87 off 92 balls) and former skipper Angelo Mathews (64 off 66 balls) were at the crease adding 98 for the fourth wicket.

Once Karunaratne was dismissed, the Sri Lankan wickets fell in a heap with last five wickets falling for only 31 runs.

South Africa used all their bowling options save Dale Steyn with Lungi Ngidi (2/12 in 6 overs) bowling one spell and Phehlukwayo running through the middle and lower-order.

Brief Scores: South Africa 338/7 (Faf du Plessis 88 off 69 balls, Hashim Amla 65 off 61 balls, Andile Phehlukwayo 35 off 34 balls)

Sri Lanka 251 in 42.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 87 off 92 balls, Angelo Mathews 64 off 66 balls).