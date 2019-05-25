First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 2 May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 1 May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa Warm-up Match: du Plessis, Phehlukwayo guide Proteas to 87-run win

Batting first, South Africa put up a par score of 338 for seven, riding on Du Plessis's 88 off 69 balls with four sixes and seven fours. Sri Lanka were all out for 251 in 42.3 overs with Phehlukwayo taking 4 for 36 in 7 overs.

Press Trust of India, May 25, 2019 08:06:43 IST

Cardiff: Skipper Faf du Plessis smashed his way to 88 while Andile Phehlukwayo produced an all-round effort as South Africa outplayed Sri Lanka by 87 runs in an ICC World Cup warm-up encounter here Friday.

Batting first, South Africa put up a par score of 338 for seven, riding on Du Plessis's 88 off 69 balls with four sixes and seven fours. Sri Lanka were all out for 251 in 42.3 overs with Phehlukwayo taking 4 for 36 in 7 overs.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis in action against Sri Lanka. Reuters

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis in action against Sri Lanka. Reuters

When the Proteas batted, Du Plessis was well supported by opener Hashim Amla, who scored 65 off 61 balls along with contributions from Hendrik van der Dussen (40 off 41 balls), Phehlukwayo (35 off 34 balls), Chris Morris (26 off 13 balls).

Suranga Lakmal (2/63) and Nuwan Pradeep (2/77) went for runs with the only respectable figures coming from Isuru Udana (1/42 in 10 overs).

Sri Lanka fought till skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (87 off 92 balls) and former skipper Angelo Mathews (64 off 66 balls) were at the crease adding 98 for the fourth wicket.

Once Karunaratne was dismissed, the Sri Lankan wickets fell in a heap with last five wickets falling for only 31 runs.

South Africa used all their bowling options save Dale Steyn with Lungi Ngidi (2/12 in 6 overs) bowling one spell and Phehlukwayo running through the middle and lower-order.

Brief Scores: South Africa 338/7 (Faf du Plessis 88 off 69 balls, Hashim Amla 65 off 61 balls, Andile Phehlukwayo 35 off 34 balls)

Sri Lanka 251 in 42.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 87 off 92 balls, Angelo Mathews 64 off 66 balls).

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 08:06:43 IST

Tags : Andile Phehlukwayo, Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Faf Du Plessis, Hendrik Van Der Dussen, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Warm-Up Match, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all