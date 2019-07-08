First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha says team must move forward, won't resign from post

Chandika Hathurusingha said that he expected Sri Lanka to perform better and that the team should learn from their exit and build for the future

Agence France-Presse, Jul 08, 2019 14:57:59 IST

Colombo: Chandika Hathurusingha on Monday, insisted that he would remain Sri Lanka's cricket coach despite pressure to step down after their World Cup exit.

Sri Lanka started the tournament as rank outsiders and finished sixth of the nine teams, registering one of their three wins against the world's top-ranked side in ODIs and hosts England.

File photo Chandika Hathurusingha. AFP

File photo Chandika Hathurusingha. AFP

Local media reported on Monday that Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando was unhappy with Hathurusingha's performance and that he would be asked to step down. But Hathurusingha told reporters on landing back in Colombo that though he had expected better from the team he would still see out his contract as the coach.

"I have another 16 months," Hathurusingha said. "I hope to remain until my contract runs out." Asked if accepted responsibility for Sri Lanka failing to qualify for the semi-finals, Hathurusingha said the entire team management should share the blame.

"All of us must accept responsibility for what happened. I think we expected better performance... We have to think. We must learn from this and move forward. I think I have tried to the best of my ability."

Sri Lanka lost four and won three matches at the World Cup with two abandoned due to rain. "If the head coach refuses to step down, we can't force him out, but we can appoint another above him," Fernando was quoted as saying in the mass-circulation Lankadeepa daily.

Sri Lanka cricket was in crisis when Hathurusingha was appointed in December 2017 after a successful three-year spell in charge of Bangladesh during which he presided over Test wins against England and Australia.

Sri Lanka at the time had just been hammered in Tests by India at home and away and had played poorly in one-day internationals.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 17:49:57 IST

Tags : Australia, Chandika Hathurusingha, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, England, Harin Fernando, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Vs Sri Lanka, Lankadeepa Daily, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all