First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 2 May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 3 Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa's Imran Tahir says he is prepared to deliver for his team in any situation

South Africa's Imran Tahir, who is the first spinner in World Cup history to bowl the first over of a match and also take a wicket, says he is prepared to ball in any situation during the ongoing tournament.

Press Trust of India, Jun 01, 2019 22:13:08 IST

London: South Africa's Imran Tahir, who is the first spinner in World Cup history to bowl the first over of a match and also take a wicket, says he is prepared to ball in any situation during the ongoing tournament.

In South Africa's opener against England, the 40-year-old leg-spinner responded in emphatic style, removing Jonny Bairstow with only the second delivery of the match.

Tahir hopes that his captain Faf du Plessis will again turn to him in the upcoming games. Reuters

Tahir hopes that his captain Faf du Plessis will again turn to him in the upcoming games. Reuters

"It was a plan which I had been working on for the last year or so, so I think we knew that it was going to be pretty much a shock for everybody," Tahir was quoted as saying by ICC media.

"But it was great challenge bowling against two top players in world cricket. I was just really pleased the way I came out and I got a wicket for the team and that was our plan which worked," he added.

Although South Africa lost the match by 104 runs, the shock tactic was the highlight for the third-ranked side in the world.

Tahir hopes that his captain Faf du Plessis will again turn to him in the upcoming games.

"Whenever I get an opportunity again like that, you know, I won't be the guy who is saying, no to my captain, because I like challenges. I like to think that my captain can give me a ball in any situation and I will be the first guy to say yes.

"I'm not so not sure what's going to happen in the next one, but I'm fully prepared, and I'm going to be ready to be given the ball in any situation," he said.

The Lahore-born spinner is set to make his 100th ODI appearance for South Africa in Sunday's match against Bangladesh.

"It feels really special. I played my first game at the 2011 World Cup and it's been an amazing journey. I always dreamt that, but I never thought I will be here one day playing my 100th game for South Africa, so it's an absolute honour and a privilege being given the opportunity."

Tahir is due to retire from ODI cricket at the end of this summer's competition and he is keen to give his 100 percent before bidding goodbye.

"I'm just really grateful to everybody, and I hope that I gave everything that I could for the country."

Under pressure after losing their first match, Tahir believes his teammates are capable of bouncing back.

"Look, there is always a pressure when you are representing your country. We have been beaten by the very good England team who have been dominating world cricket for a year or so.

"We are going to learn from our mistakes. There will be a pressure, but we will look forward to the challenge and the pressure," Tahir signed off.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 22:13:08 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Imran Tahir, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all