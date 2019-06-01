First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 1 May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
England beat South Africa by 104 runs
ICC CWC | Match 2 May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa's Hashim Amla sits out practice after blow to head, doubtful for Bangladesh clash

South African opener Hashim Amla sat out practice on Saturday after suffering concussion in the World Cup opener, and he is a doubt for South Africa’s second game at the tournament against Bangladesh.

Reuters, Jun 01, 2019 19:41:02 IST

London: South African opener Hashim Amla sat out practice on Saturday after suffering concussion in the World Cup opener, and he is a doubt for South Africa’s second game at the tournament against Bangladesh.

The 36-year-old Amla was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Jofra Archer in the fourth over of Thursday’s opening match against hosts England at The Oval, although he returned to bat briefly later as South Africa were beaten by 104 runs.

File image of Hashim Amla. Reuters

Amla had been diagnosed with mild concussion after being hit on the grill of his helmet and went through several tests on Thursday before being allowed to return to the crease.

But the after-effects of the blow were the likely reason behind his absence as his teammates went to the nets on Saturday to prepare for Sunday’s clash against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who sat out against England because of injury concerns, continued to work out in the nets but is not likely to play against Bangladesh either, with South Africa saving him for their third game, against India on Southampton on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 19:41:02 IST

