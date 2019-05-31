First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South African pacer Lungi Ngidi says team satisfied with bowling performance against England despite loss

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi said the team was satisfied with their bowling effort as they managed to restrict England to what he feels was a 'below-par' total.

Press Trust of India, May 31, 2019 14:40:07 IST

London: Handed a massive defeat in their World Cup opener, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi said the team was satisfied with their bowling effort as they managed to restrict England to what he feels was a "below-par" total.

South Africa were thrashed by 104 runs by hosts England in the opening match of the ICC World Cup, which began at The Oval on Thursday.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Lungi Ngidi celebrates taking the wicket of Jos Buttler. Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

Opting to field first, the South African bowlers did well to restrict the powerful English batting line-up to 311 for eight but were later shot out for 207.

"We believed we could have kept them to under 300. Even when they got to 311, I thought they were below-par," Ngidi said after the defeat.

Ngidi, who was hit for 27 runs in his first four overs, said initially he was bothered by the thought of preventing England from scoring 350.

"I was very disappointed with my bowling performance upfront. I might have been overthinking it. All the talk was how they post totals of 350 so maybe that was at the back of my mind," he said.

However, the 23-year-old soon found his bearings, adjusting his pace according to the wicket.

"There were a few opportunities in the Powerplay, where they nicked it through the slips and I started to think, 'These people are humans, just like me'. I kicked into my rhythm from there."

"I listened to what the wicket was telling me. Slower balls were working so I stuck to that. Even though they were trying to come after me, they couldn't seem to get it away," Ngidi said.

Ngidi finished with figures of 3/66 and took the crucial wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali.

"I was happy to take three sticks but would have preferred two up front," he said.

Despite restricting England to a gettable total, South Africa realised they had a mountain to climb after two early wickets.

Veteran opener Hashim Amla retiring hut in just the second delivery after being hit on the head too made life difficult for South Africa.

"We realised it was not an easy wicket to bat on, having bowled all those slower balls at the back end. And they kept us on the back foot. They kept throwing punches at us," Ngidi said.

"Hashim retired early which was unfortunate for us. When he came back on, batting with the all-rounders and the tail, he was probably less effective than he would have been up front."

Putting the loss behind, South Africa still have their eyes firmly set on the semi-final spot. They will take on Bangladesh in their next game here on Sunday.

"Every game is important. Everyone had hyped up their first game to the point where you started feeling as if it was the final already but we didn't let that get to us. We know what we need to do in order to get to the semi-finals," Ngidi said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 14:40:07 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, South Africa Cricket Team

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all