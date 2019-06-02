ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa team management hopeful of Hashim Amla regaining full fitness ahead of India clash
Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet grille in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
London: Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet grille in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.
Amla missed the game against Bangladesh here on Sunday after suffering the blow against England on Thursday. He missed a sharp bouncer from Jofra Archer that thudded into his helmet grille, forcing him to leave the field.
Hashim Amla left the field after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer. AP
Amla did return to bat in South Africa's chase but had not fully recovered from the impact. His team eventually lost the game by 104 runs.
"Hashim hasn't fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.
"With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment."
However, the team management is hopeful of Amla's return for the India game.
"We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India," added Moosajee.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 02, 2019 16:59:01 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Paddy Upton feels South Africa's 'chokers' tag is exaggerated and unfair
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa's Hashim Amla sits out practice after blow to head, doubtful for Bangladesh clash
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa's Hashim Amla 'hungrier than ever before', says his time off has made him eager to come back stronger