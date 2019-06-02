First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 3 Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa team management hopeful of Hashim Amla regaining full fitness ahead of India clash

Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet grille in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 02, 2019 16:59:01 IST

London: Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet grille in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

Amla missed the game against Bangladesh here on Sunday after suffering the blow against England on Thursday. He missed a sharp bouncer from Jofra Archer that thudded into his helmet grille, forcing him to leave the field.

Hashim Amla left the field after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer. AP

Hashim Amla left the field after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer. AP

Amla did return to bat in South Africa's chase but had not fully recovered from the impact. His team eventually lost the game by 104 runs.

"Hashim hasn't fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

"With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment."

However, the team management is hopeful of Amla's return for the India game.

"We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India," added Moosajee.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 16:59:01 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Cricket World Cup 2019, Hashim Amla, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, Team India, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all