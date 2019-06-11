First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa batting coach Dale Benkenstein warns Proteas batsmen to adapt to demands of tournament

The Proteas are battling to avoid their worst ever World Cup performance after losing their first three matches before Monday's washout against the West Indies

Agence France-Presse, Jun 11, 2019 22:52:41 IST

London: South Africa batting coach Dale Benkenstein has warned his struggling side to adapt to the unique demands of the World Cup or face an embarrassing exit.

The Proteas are battling to avoid their worst ever World Cup performance after losing their first three matches before Monday's washout against the West Indies.

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot in the nets during a training session at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 9, 2019, ahead of their match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against West Indies. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

File image of South Africa's Hashim Amla. AFP

With minnows Afghanistan next on the schedule in Cardiff on Saturday, Benkenstein says South Africa's players must learn how to prepare for the challenge on playing different opponents in each match.

The World Cup's round-robin group stage, where all 10 teams play each other once, is far different from the usual block of matches against the same opponent that national sides have on their tours.

So far, they have failed with the challenges posed by England, Bangladesh and India.

"The difference in tournaments to international cricket is that in regular series you play the same opposition four or five times so you have an opportunity to start slow, to sum them up and then you can take them down," Benkenstein said.

"Here, you are playing one-off games. You are playing on different wickets and against different teams in every match.

"I really feel we are one game away from getting things right. Then the confidence levels will be up there and we may peak at the right time."

South Africa have never faced Afghanistan in an ODI before and must win to keep alive their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Benkenstein wants to see the batting line-up spend more time at the crease, especially as no South African batsmen has scored a century in the tournament.

"The message is that the batters have got to step up and we haven't," he said.

"I feel like we are batting well but we just haven't done it long enough. Everyone has got in.

"We've had opportunities to have hundred partnerships and win matches but we haven't done it.

"Sometimes we don't get that balance right. We try and accelerate maybe a bit too fast rather than getting our heads down and ticking it over."

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 22:52:41 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cardiff, Cricket, Dale Benkenstein, England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, World Cup 2019 South Africa

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
