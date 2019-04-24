First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly backs Rishabh Pant to play 'many more World Cups'

World Cup snub could surely be disappointing but 21-year-old Rishabh Pant will play "many more World Cups" and don the national colours for at least 15 years, said former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Press Trust of India, Apr 24, 2019 23:07:23 IST

Kolkata: A World Cup snub could surely be disappointing but 21-year-old Rishabh Pant will play "many more World Cups" and don the national colours for at least 15 years, said former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

The 21-year-old Pant was pipped by veteran Dinesh Karthik as the second-choice wicket-keeper in the World Cup squad.

"Dhoni will not play on forever. DK will also not play on forever. Rishabh is the next best. Pant is the future absolutely," Ganguly told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Zee Bangla's U-19 Football League.

File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP

File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP

"He's got 15-16 years ahead of him. I don't see it as a major blow. I don't think it's a problem. He might miss this World Cup but he will play many more World Cups. This is not the end of road for him."

As a 'selector' Ganguly would have picked Pant in the side but overall he said it's a well-balanced side for the showpiece event beginning 30 May.

"Maybe I would have (picked Pant as a selector). But I think Dinesh Karthik is also very good... I think it's a good team, they picked themselves. I don't think many missed out. Rishabh would have been great but that's the way it goes."

As an advisor, Ganguly's pat on the back during tough times was something that Pant needed and he got from one of India's greatest captains.

"Obviously, you tell him, he's just 21 years of age. You get upset for a couple of days and then you recover. I think Rishabh has been a better player outside Delhi than in Delhi because of the wickets. He enjoys fast wickets where the ball comes on to the bat," Ganguly said talking about Pant's explosive knock in in Jaipur.

A passionate Ganguly was seen lifting the youngster in the air in celebration, something many related to with his jersey-waving celebration at the Lord's balcony after winning the NatWest Trophy.

Ganguly also posted the picture on his official Twitter handle with a caption: "Rishabh pant @RishabPant777 @ParthJindal11 u deserve this.. u r wow."

"Old habits don't go, what to do? It means a lot because you get involved with teams to make them successful. When you win the happiness is there," Ganguly said.

Ganguly is also credited for Shikhar Dhawan's turnaround as he's back among runs with three half-centuries including an unbeaten 97 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata.

"I can help him because he's a left-hander. During a tournament, you can't talk much about skills, you just tell them how to bat in most situations. Dhawan's record in one-day cricket is as good as anybody in India. So the talent was always there. When he played for SRH, he had a fantastic record. He's just a good player."

Delhi are currently second in the table as their success has come at a time Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders have slipped to sixth spot from being number two.

KKR have suffered five defeats in a row including against Delhi at the Eden Gardens as the camp seemed divided with the players practising in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Ganguly refused to comment but said KKR were more successful.

"KKR have won twice. We have not won even once. I don't think it's the right question."

On his role in the team, Ganguly said: "It's about giving tips on match situations. The most important thing in IPL is to select the players. You don't get much time to develop a team so it's important to pick the right players. So, it's about picking the right players and finding a way to succeed.

