ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sigh of relief for Team India as no fracture detected in Vijay Shankar's scan reports

However, Vijay Shankar didn't take part in the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up game and is also unlikely to play in the second practice match against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday as there is a bit of bruise, which will take time to heal.

Press Trust of India, May 25, 2019 16:55:33 IST

London: The Indian team heaved a sigh of relief after scan reports revealed that all-rounder Vijay Shankar hasn't sustained a fracture on his right forearm after being hit by net bowler Khaleel Ahmed during a training session on Friday.

Shankar had left the field and was taken for a precautionary scan, the reports of which came on Saturday.

File image of India all-rounder Vijay Shankar. AP

"Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery," BCCI posted on their Twitter handle.

However, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder didn't take part in the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up game and is also unlikely to play in the second practice match against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday as there is a bit of bruise, which will take time to heal.

Shankar on Saturday took some throwdowns batting 'single-handed' during the net session prior to the New Zealand game.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 16:55:33 IST

