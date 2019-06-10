First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan to undergo scans on swollen thumb to determine extent of injury

Shikhar Dhawan, hero of India's win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Press Trust of India, Jun 10, 2019 22:42:29 IST

Nottingham: India opener Shikhar Dhawan will undergo precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the thumb against Australia hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Reuters

Dhawan, hero of India's win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He looked in considerable pain but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls.

However, Dhawan didn't take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

It has been learnt from that Dhawan will undergo precautionary tests following which physio Patrick Farhart will take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Indian team would be hoping that it is not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that should heal in the next couple of days. As of now, Dhawan has a taping on his thumb.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 22:42:29 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




