ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan to stay in England with Team India; no replacement named yet
The BCCI on Tuesday announced that Shikhar Dhawan will stay with Team India in England as they continue to monitor his progress after the thumb injury.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Shikhar Dhawan will continue to stay with Team India in England despite suffering a thumb injury, BCCI confirmed on Tuesday, with no replacement being called in for the opener so far.
The Indian cricket board also announced that the left-hander is presently "under the observation" of BCCI's medical team and the team management has decided to monitor his progress.
"Team India opening batsman Mr Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," tweeted the BCCI.
Dhawan injured his thumb in India's match against Australia after getting struck on the gloves by a Pat Cummins' bouncer. He was later attended to by team physio Patrick Farhart before going on to score a match-winning ton. However, the 33-year-old did not come out to field during India's innings.
The news of Dhawan's injury broke out on Tuesday morning with multiple reports claiming that the opener will be out for a minimum of three weeks. Multiple reports also suggested that Rishabh Pant would be called into the squad as a replacement for Dhawan. However, BCCI has cleared the air for now.
With Dhawan injured, KL Rahul is expected to open for India with Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar taking the No 4 spot in the middle order.
Updated Date:
Jun 11, 2019 21:22:14 IST
