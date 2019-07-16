First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shared trophy would have been a fair reflection of both teams' tenacity to win, believes Dav Whatmore

Former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore thinks a shared trophy would have been a fairer outcome of the World Cup after England and New Zealand could not be separated after 100 overs and a Super Over.

Press Trust of India, Jul 16, 2019 22:44:36 IST

Chennai: Former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore Tuesday weighed in on the boundary count rule which handed England the World Cup, and said that the trophy could have been shared with New Zealand as it would have been a fair reflection of the two teams' "tenacity".

"There was no winner, so the trophy could have been shared. It would have been a fair reflection of both teams' tenacity to win the Cup," Whatmore told reporters after the launch of Sports Exotica's Sports Leisure League holiday programme.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shared trophy would have been a fair reflection of both teams tenacity to win, believes Dav Whatmore

England's captain Eoin Morgan raises the trophy after winning the World Cup final match against New Zealand. AP

"It is a learning curve. These sort of things could have been handled better, may be have a re-match, I don't know. Before the sides came to the tournament, they knew about it and that is the bottom line," he added.

Whatmore said those who made the rule might not have anticipated such a situation as happened on Sunday at the Lord's.

"I wonder how many people knew about it at that time. Umpires are humans as well. One would argue the same point for other instances which happened in the past. It is unfortunate, it has happened. After two ties, there was not really a winner. But under the rules which the teams have signed on, it has got to go to England."

He said it was easy to talk about the issue in hindsight, adding he had not heard about the boundary count rule.

"It is easy to sit here and come up with bits and pieces of rules that appear to be more fair. I have not heard of that (boundary count) rule before, run rate I have. These things happen one in a million times, probably more than that," the Australian, who guided Sri Lanka to the 50-overs World Cup title in 1996, said.

Whatmore lauded India's performance in the World Cup but said "those first 10 overs against New Zealand proved costly".

"I thought it was very good, it lived up to expectations. Unfortunate that they had a couple of injuries. The no. 4 position kept sticking up, asking for a better solution. India over the course of the tournament did a very good job, unfortunately the first 10 overs of the semifinal against New Zealand proved very costly," he said.

He, however, did not want to be drawn into the topic of who should have batted at no. 4 for India in the semifinal and said the team's think-tank would have given thought before taking a call.

The Sri Lanka-born Australian, however, said he was in not favour of an IPL-style knock-outs (which include qualifier and eliminator) for the World Cup.

"It is possible. The argument is that you get a reward for finishing on top of the table and that you deserve a second chance. I think that's the beauty of the tournament (IPL). It would be nice to keep it that way. It is unfortunate that it happened, but other unfortunate things also happened," he added.

Whatmore said MS Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket must be kept in mind and even if he has to retire he must be allowed to go on his terms.

"Calls for Dhoni's retirement, I think it is a bit unfair. It is time for him to retire... but because he has done so much for India, he deserves the time to take the call," he said.

Whatmore painted a bright future for India and said the country boasted of several quality batsmen and a strong bowling unit. He said talented players like Shubman Gill can have a long career ahead of them.

"It is all positive. India has a number of quality batsmen, a strong bowling line-up. I think it is a matter of time before Shubman Gill comes in, what a player. He has got the technique to be a no. 4, he can be groomed for that, I am sure he will have a long career," he signed off.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 22:44:36 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Dav Whatmore, England Vs New Zealand Final, England VS New Zealand In ICC World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all