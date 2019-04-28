First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 45 Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shadab Khan advised complete rest; blood tests in May to decide participation in mega event

Shadab will return home from London and go through another round of blood tests in Lahore over the next month, which will determine his fitness for the 50-over prestigious event in England.

Asian News International, Apr 28, 2019 18:12:01 IST

Dubai: Named in Pakistan’s 15-man World Cup contingent, leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who is recovering from a virus, has been advised complete rest, even as he has completed a two-week medication course.

The 20-year-old has been suffering from a viral for over a week now. Due to his illness, he has been ruled out of Pakistan’s upcoming limited-overs series against England, ICC reported.
Shadab, who was replaced by fellow leg-spinner Yasir Shah, failed a blood test two days after the announcement of the squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) arranged for an appointment with a London-based gastroenterology and hepatology specialist.

File image of Pakistans Shadab Khan. Reuters

File image of Pakistans Shadab Khan. Reuters

Shadab will return home from London and go through another round of blood tests in Lahore over the next month, which will determine his fitness for the 50-over prestigious event in England.

PCB have time until 23 May to name a replacement without seeking prior permission from the ICC. Following the deadline, the board would have to go through the tournament’s event technical committee for all changes.

Pakistan will play against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the warm-ups before opening its World Cup campaign against West Indies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 18:12:01 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, PCB, Shadab Khan, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, Yasir Shah

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all