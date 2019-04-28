Dubai: Named in Pakistan’s 15-man World Cup contingent, leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who is recovering from a virus, has been advised complete rest, even as he has completed a two-week medication course.

The 20-year-old has been suffering from a viral for over a week now. Due to his illness, he has been ruled out of Pakistan’s upcoming limited-overs series against England, ICC reported.

Shadab, who was replaced by fellow leg-spinner Yasir Shah, failed a blood test two days after the announcement of the squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) arranged for an appointment with a London-based gastroenterology and hepatology specialist.

Shadab will return home from London and go through another round of blood tests in Lahore over the next month, which will determine his fitness for the 50-over prestigious event in England.

PCB have time until 23 May to name a replacement without seeking prior permission from the ICC. Following the deadline, the board would have to go through the tournament’s event technical committee for all changes.

Pakistan will play against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the warm-ups before opening its World Cup campaign against West Indies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here