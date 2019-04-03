First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Settled England have 'outstanding chance' to lift trophy, feels former skipper Alastair Cook

Eoin Morgan’s top-ranked England side enter the tournament as one of the most consistent teams in the format and their quest for a first 50-overs title begins against South Africa at The Oval on 30 May.

Reuters, Apr 03, 2019 15:35:40 IST

Former captain Alastair Cook believes England have an “outstanding chance” to lift the World Cup on home soil, having built a squad full of proven match winners.

Eoin Morgan’s top-ranked side enter the tournament as one of the most consistent teams in the format and their quest for a first 50-overs title begins against South Africa at The Oval on 30 May.

File image of Alastair Cook. Reuters

File image of Alastair Cook. Reuters

Since their shock group-stage exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have been particularly strong at home, winning 30 of their 42 ODIs while losing only nine.

“England have an outstanding chance,” Cook, who retired last year from international cricket, told Sky Sports.

“This is the first time going into a World Cup England have such a settled squad. Everything looks great from the outside, they have every option covered.”

England failed to cope with raised expectations at the 2017 Champions Trophy when they lost to eventual winners Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Cook is positive such blips can only make a team mentally stronger.

Since the start of last year, England have come out on top in bilateral ODI series against World Cup holders Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and India.

“They had that blip in the (2017) Champions Trophy, where they lost in the semi-final to Pakistan when they were favourites, but you need those lows to be able to grow as a side,” he added.

“They are favourites. This is a great opportunity for Eoin (Morgan) and the guys to play some fantastic cricket.

“There are match winners throughout the squad, there are batsmen that can win games on their own, and over the last six or eight months the bowling has really come on. I think they are going to win it.”

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 15:35:40 IST

Tags : Alastair Cook, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, India World Cup Matches, India World Cup Squad, Indian Cricket Team, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup Squad

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all