The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup is just around the corner and the 10 participating teams are in full swing preparing themselves for what is arguably considered the most prestigious trophy in the sport of cricket.

Hosts England, who enter the tournament as strong title contenders alongside teams such as India, mark the start of the quadrennial tournament when they take on South Africa in the lung-opener at The Oval on 30 May. The event will then take place over the course of a little over six weeks at 11 different venues in England and Wales, with the final taking place at Lord's on 14 July.

While all the teams have announced their squads for the World Cup, England have only unveiled a preliminary squad so far, and are expected to announce their final squad before the ICC's deadline on 23 May.

In our build-up to ICC most prestigious tournament, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions on the 2019 World Cup:

What is the format of the 2019 World Cup?

The World Cup will take place in the round-robin format in this edition, a format that was last used in 1992, instead of the teams getting divided into two pools. Each side will face the remaining nine teams, and the top four sides then qualify for the semi-finals that take place on 9 and 11 July respectively.

Which teams are participating in the upcoming World Cup?

The following teams will take part in the 12th edition of the prestigious tournament: England, India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

When and where will the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup taking place?

The upcoming ICC World Cup will take place at England and Wales between 30 May and 14 July. The matches will take place at the following venues:

London, England: Lord's and The Oval.

Birmingham, England: Edgbaston.

Nottingham, England: Trent Bridge.

Manchester, England: Old Trafford.

Leeds, England: Headingley.

Southampton, England: Hampshire Bowl.

Bristol, England: Bristol County Ground.

Durham, England: The Riverside Durham.

Taunton, England: Country Ground Taunton.

Cardiff, Wales: Cardiff Wales Stadium.

What are the match timings for the upcoming World Cup?

Most of the matches in the upcoming World Cup will start at 10.30 am local time (3 pm IST), including both semi-finals as well as the final. Teams such as India, Pakistan and hosts England will play all their league fixtures in the 10.30 am slot. The following matches are the ones that will have a 1.30 pm (local time) start:

1 June: Afghanistan vs Australia at Bristol.

5 June: Bangladesh vs New Zealand at London (Oval).

8 June: Afghanistan vs New Zealand at Taunton.

15 June: South Africa vs Afghanistan at Cardiff.

22 June: West Indies vs New Zealand at Manchester.

29 June: New Zealand vs Australia at Lord's.

6 July: Australia vs South Africa at Manchester.

For the full schedule of the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup, click here.

When and where will the India-Pakistan match take place?

India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on 16 June 2019. The match will start at 10.30 am local time (3 pm IST).

Who are the captains of the participating teams?

Following are the captains of the 10 participating teams in the 2019 ICC World Cup:

England: Eoin Morgan.

India: Virat Kohli.

Australia: Aaron Finch.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson.

West Indies: Jason Holder.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib.

For the full list of squads for the 2019 ICC World Cup, click here.

Who are some of the players likely to retire after the ICC World Cup?

Following are 10 players who are likely to hang up their boots at the end of the 2019 World Cup:

West Indies: Chris Gayle.

South Africa: Dale Steyn, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir.

India: MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza.

Read more on the players likely to retire at the end of the 2019 World Cup here.

Who are the past winners of the Cricket World Cup?

Here's a look at the last 11 Cricket World Cups and their winners as well as runners-up:

1975: West Indies (Australia runners-up).

1979: West Indies (England runners-up).

1983: India (West Indies runners-up).

1987: Australia (England runners-up).

1992: Pakistan (England runners-up).

1996: Sri Lanka (Australia runners-up).

1999: Australia (Pakistan runners-up).

2003: Australia (India runners-up).

2007: Australia (Sri Lanka runners-up).

2011: India (Sri Lanka runners-up).

2015: Australia (New Zealand runners-up).

Teams to have won the World Cup on more than one occasion are: Australia (5), India (2) and West Indies (2). Pakistan and Sri Lanka have both won the title once.

Where can I watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches?

Star Sports, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company India, has been awarded the global broadcast rights for all ICC events between 2015 and 2023, which includes the upcoming World Cup.

Following are the broadcasters of the World Cup in each of the 10 participating countries/regions along with their live streaming services:

India: Star Sports and Doordarshan (Live stream on Hotstar).

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports (Live stream on SonyLiv).

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Live stream on channeleye.lk)

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (Live stream on Rabbithole App and YouTube channel).

Afghanistan: Mobi TV (Live stream on Hotstar).

Nepal: Star Sports (Live stream on Hotstar).

UK: Sky Sports (Live stream on Sky Go).

Australia: Fox Sports (Live stream on Foxtel Now).

New Zealand: Sky TV (Live stream on skysports.com)

South Africa: SuperSport (Live stream on SuperSport).

West Indies: ESPN (Live stream on ESPN Play).

USA: Willow TV (Live stream on willowtv.com and Hotstar).

Canada: ATN (Live stream on Yupp TV and Hotstar).

Where can I book the tickets for the ICC World Cup 2019?

You can book match tickets for the ICC World Cup 2019 on the ICC website here. You need to create an account and a password as part of the registration on the website before proceeding with the bookings.

Who are the record holders in World Cup history?

Following are some of the records and their respective holders in the history of ICC's elite tournament:

Highest team total: Australia, 417/6 vs Afghanistan at Perth, 2015.

Lowest team total: Canada, 36 vs Sri Lanka at Paarl, 2003.

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar, 2,278.

Highest individual score: Martin Guptill, 237 not out vs West Indies.

Most wickets: Glenn McGrath, 71.

Best bowling figures: Glenn McGrath, 7/15 vs Namibia at Potchefstroom, 2003.

Most matches: Ricky Ponting, 46.

Most titles: Australia, 5.

What is the prize money on offer in the ICC World Cup?

The ICC has set aside a sum of $10 million (Rs 70 crore) that is meant to be distributed to the teams as prize earnings. While the winning team will get $4 million (Rs 28 crore), the runners up will get a sum of $2 million (Rs 14 crore).

The two losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each (Rs 5.6 crore), while teams that fail to qualify for the semis will earn $100,000 each (Rs 70 lakh). Additionally, the winner of each league stage match will get $45,000 (Rs 28 lakh).

