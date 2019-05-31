First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed finds Mohammad Amir's return to form relieving after thumping loss against Windies

Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by the West Indies after being bowled out for 105 in a dismal display of batting. It was Pakistan's 11th ODI loss in a row.

Press Trust of India, May 31, 2019 21:58:05 IST

Nottingham: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Friday said he expected a "hard" World Cup opener against the West Indies but found solace in Mohammad Amir returning to wicket-taking ways.

Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by the West Indies after being bowled out for 105 in a dismal display of batting. It was Pakistan's 11th ODI loss in a row.

Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts at end of play during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019. - West Indies won by seven wickets with 218 balls remaining. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

File image of Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP

"First of all the start is very crucial here. You know, with the 10:30 start, as I told you before in the last press conference, the start is very crucial for our team. That is why we wanted to bowl first. I think at the start we lost too many wickets. That's why we didn't come back into the game," Sarfaraz said at the post-match press conference.

Some of the batsmen were bounced out while the others fell to poor shot selection.

Asked to comment on Pakistan's pathetic batting performance, the captain said: "We expected a hard game but we knew we have what it takes to play and win. But we lost so many wickets up front when we were batting because of those couple of short balls."

However, Pakistan managed to get one positive out of the game and that was pacer Mohammad Amir finally getting among the wickets. In fact, he took all three wickets to fall in the West Indies' innings.

"We definitely bowled well. It was good to have Mohammad Amir back in form, we know what he is capable of and it will be good for us in the coming matches."

At the same venue, they face a massive challenge on Monday when they face tournament favourites England. The hosts had blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the ODI series ahead of the World Cup.

"First we have to back ourselves and not think too much about what happened today. That match is gone, so inshallah we have the type of players who can win the next match for us," Sarfaraz added.

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mohammad Amir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, West Indies, World Cup

