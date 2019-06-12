First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV advertisements hyping India vs Pakistan match

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on 16 June in a much-hyped ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 contest. But it has been done so in a distasteful manner, reckons Sania Mirza.

Press Trust of India, Jun 12, 2019 17:25:00 IST

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday slammed the "cringeworthy" TV advertisements hyping the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

File image of Sania Mirza. Reuters

File image of Sania Mirza. Reuters

The advertisement war in run-up to the Sunday's clash between the arch-rivals, has heated up with TV channels in both the countries putting out despicable ads.

Pakistan's Jazz TV has produced an ad, which features a character who is seen mimicking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by the Pakistani military a day after the Balakot airstrike.

The 33 seconds ad shows a model in a blue India jersey, sporting Varthaman's trademark mustache. He is seen repeating Abhinandan's viral remarks, "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" to the questions asked on India's strategy for the match.

India's Star TV, on the other hand, has been running an ad where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the World Cup.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!," Mirza wrote on her Twitter handle.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 18:03:57 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 India, Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Pakistan, India Vs Pakistan World Cup, Sania Mirza

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all