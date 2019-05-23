First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SCO | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)
AFG in IRE | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar says MS Dhoni best suited to bat at No 5 for India at mega event

Shikhar Dhawan is the lone left-hander in India’s strong batting lineup and Sachin Tendulkar said the opener must bat deep into the matches to help dominate the bowlers, especially the leg-spinners.

Reuters, May 23, 2019 15:58:16 IST

New Delhi: India need to space out their experienced batsmen at the World Cup in England and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is best suited at number five, according to batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Skipper Virat Kohli joins openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to complete India’s stable top three while all-rounder Vijay Shankar is set to bat at number four in the earlier games.

File image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

File image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

Having Dhoni, whose 341 ODI appearances makes him the most experienced player at this year’s World Cup, at number five would ensure the former India captain could nudge along before exploding in the final overs, believes Tendulkar.

“My personal opinion is Dhoni should be batting (at) five,” Tendulkar, part of the Dhoni-led squad who won the 2011 World Cup on home soil, told ESPNcricinfo.

“I still don’t know what the team combination would be, but if you are going Rohit and Shikhar as openers, to Virat at No. 3 and whoever at No. 4 then Dhoni could be No. 5. Then Hardik Pandya, an explosive player, follows them.

“That way the experienced batsmen are well spaced out and Dhoni can stretch the game towards the end where he himself can be explosive along with Hardik.

“From No 5-8 you are looking at finishers, who stay till the end and soak in that pressure. I feel we are well equipped to do that.”

Dhawan is the lone left-hander in India’s strong batting lineup and Tendulkar said the opener must bat deep into the matches to help dominate the bowlers, especially the leg-spinners.

“A left-right combination always helps because that means the bowler has to adjust his line every now and then and the (bowling) captain has also to keep thinking,” said Tendulkar, who remains the only cricketer with 100 international centuries against his name.

“And if there is a partnership the job becomes even more tougher. So, yes, it is important for a left-hander to be there to put pressure on the legspinner or for that matter any bowler.”

England’s home series against Pakistan has convinced Tendulkar that it would be a high-scoring World Cup played on flat tracks and with two new balls which negate reverse swing.

“I believe if you have quality spinners to bowl in the middle overs they would end up picking wickets.

“It is all about bowling in partnerships - if quality bowlers could bowl in tandem and create pressure on the batting line-up, that is one way of countering all these factors (that) I feel are not in favour of the bowlers.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:58:16 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all