Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has picked England pacer Jofra Archer and Afghanistan's leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan as two bowlers who could do well at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

Archer impressed with genuine pace in England's World Cup opener against South Africa on 30 May, and also accounted for three wickets. Rashid, meanwhile, had a forgettable outing against Australia on Saturday, and leaked 52 runs for his solitary wicket in eight overs.

"I am looking forward to Jofra Archer bowling for England because I know in the crunch moments, they are going to look at Jofra Archer to bowl those tight overs," Tendulkar, who played six World Cups from 1992 to 2011, said.

"If you need a breakthrough, you need Archer to come and give you that breakthrough. Other than him, someone I'm really looking forward to is Rashid Khan from Afghanistan. I think he's going to be instrumental in creating those upsets for the opposition in this tournament," he said.

Tendulkar, who played a record 463 ODIs, also had a word of advice for Rashid. "If I have to tell him something, I would tell him,'Feed this like a test match,' because even in the T20 format, he was able to pick wickets because batters could not read what he had done to his wrist. Do that and have an attacking field and challenge batters to hit over mid-on, mid-off and deep wicket in today's format, but I would say challenge the batters and don't disappoint Afghanistan fans."

Tendulkar recently made his debut as a commentator on Star Sports. Talking about his new gig, he said, "This is the same feeling I had in Pakistan in 1989 and now in 2019, thirty years down the line, I have a microphone in my hand and not a cricket bat. I'm looking forward to it."