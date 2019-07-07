First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar or Michael Clarke or British royalty likely to present trophy

Stepping away from convention where ICC chiefs hand the winning captain the World Cup trophy, it could be presented by Sachin Tendulkar or Michael Clarke or British royalty at Lord's.

Press Trust of India, Jul 07, 2019 17:33:05 IST

Manchester: In a departure from convention, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may invite a former legend to give away the World Cup trophy instead of global body's head doing the honours.

File image of the Cricket World Cup trophy. Reuters

As per the present convention, current chairman Shashank Manohar should present the trophy to the winners at the Lord's on 14 July.

However, it won't be a surprise if Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar or last edition's winning captain Michael Clarke is seen presenting the trophy.

There is a possibility that a member of the British Royal family could also present the award.

"We have seen how acrimonious it got when there was a departure from convention and ICC chairman N Srinivasan gave away the winners' trophy in 2015 instead of president Mustafa Kamal of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," a BCCI source privy to developments in the ICC, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"There were some discussions whether it could be some legend giving away the trophy because it takes some time for the confirmation to come from Buckingham Palace. But we have heard that the ICC has sent an invite to Buckingham Palace," the source said.

Kamal was reportedly denied the honours after he blamed poor umpiring for Bangladesh's comprehensive loss to India in the quarterfinals. He had resigned as ICC President after the incident.

There are strong suggestions for Tendulkar's name because of his stature in world cricket.

Another aspect which can't be discounted is ICC's association with the UNICEF and Tendulkar is their goodwill ambassador.

There's another school of thought in the ICC that 2015 winning captain could be invited (Clarke in this case) to do the honours.

The ICC, as part of its social initiative, will also invite community cricket captains to present individual medals to the players.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 17:33:05 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Michael Clarke, Sachin Tendulkar, World Cup Trophy

