Mumbai: Rohit Sharma has already scored five hundreds in the ongoing World Cup, most for any batsman in a single edition of the marquee event, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar attributed the fellow Mumbaikar's consistency to his mindset.

Rohit, who also hails from Mumbai, scored a hundred each against South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka and is also the leading scorer in the tournament.

"Long time back, Kiran More who was the selector for U -19, had told me 'you have to look at this kid named Rohit Sharma. He has got a superb bat swing'," Tendulkar told Star Sports on Cricket Live.

"Every now and then I'm asked about what is so special about Rohit Sharma and I think it is his bat swing, which is as clear as a pendulum and not many guys have that," he said.

"I have heard he wanted to (be) bowler and then slowly because his coach asked him to focus on batting, he shifted to that and what he has achieved along the way is simply remarkable," said the batting great.

Sharma was yet to bat in the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, after the game was pushed to the reserve day due to rains. He was eventually dismissed for 1, with India getting off to a terrible start, losing four wickets for just 24 runs in the first powerplay after New Zealand set them 240 to win.

He broke the record of scoring most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup, which was held by legendary Sri Lankan playerKumara Sangakkara.

Tendulkar appreciated Sharma's mindset and gave the example of the India's lung opener against South Africa where the opener steered the team to victory in what was a tricky chase.

"We spoke about how in the initial six years, he (Rohit) wasnt able to do much, but then the last six years have been truly special for him," he said.

"Even after having so many people criticising you and not appreciating you for your shot selection, he has been successful in transforming his detractors to followers. They love his batting and that has happened only because of his changed mindset," said Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster stressed that Sharma's consistency was due to his mindset.

"We have seen in the first match against South Africa, he wasn't able to find the centre of the bat, but he did not give it away. He stood there and waited for his time to come and we all know what has followed that," he said.

"I think this is all because of his state of mind and his shot selection which has led him there. His consistency in this World Cup is because of his mindset," he added.

Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his credit, said Sharma's approach of playing each match as his first, was a great thing.

"I was watching his interview where he said that every time he walked out, he always told himself that, that is his first match. This I feel, is a great mindset," Tendulkar signed off.

