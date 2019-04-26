First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: S Ravi lone Indian named among 22 match officials, umpire Ian Gould to retire after tournament

Three World Cup winners and one Indian umpire in Sundaram Ravi were on Friday named among the 22 match officials for the league stage of the mega event beginning on 30 May in the United Kingdom.

Press Trust of India, Apr 26, 2019 13:55:25 IST

Dubai: Three World Cup winners and one Indian umpire in Sundaram Ravi were on Friday named among the 22 match officials for the league stage of the mega event beginning on 30 May in the United Kingdom.

File image of Sundaram Ravi. Sportzpics

File image of Sundaram Ravi. Sportzpics

Sixteen umpires and six match referees have been finalised for the 48-match tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

Ravi once again will be the only Indian officiating in the tournament.

He had recently received a barrage of criticism, including from India captain Virat Kohli, for failing to spot a no-ball from Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga in an IPL game last month.

The opening match between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval will see three World Cup winners officiating.

David Boon will be the match referee, Kumar Dharmasena one of the two on-field umpires and Paul Reiffel the third umpire.

Bruce Oxenford will be the other on-field umpire and Joel Wilson the fourth official for the match.

Boon was a member of the Allan Border-led Australia side that won their first title in 1987, Dharmasena was part of Arjuna Ranatunga's champion team of 1996 and Reiffel was a World Cup winner for Australia under Steve Waugh in 1999.

Others officiating during the tournament will be: Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson (all match referees); Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Paul Wilson and Ravi (all umpires).

"It is a tough job with the eyes of the cricketing world on every decision, but this group of 22 is the very best from around the world who will rise to the occasion. I wish them all the very best," said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager umpires and referees.

Madugalle, the most experienced match referee, will be officiating in his sixth World Cup, while it will be the fourth for Broad and Crowe.

Umpire Dar will be officiating in his fifth World Cup and it will be the fourth and last for Gould, who has announced his retirement after the tournament.

Gould, 61, who was England's wicketkeeper in the 1983 World Cup, has officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is.

The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 13:59:34 IST

Tags : ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, International Cricket Council, Kumar Dharmasena, S Ravi, Sundaram Ravi, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all