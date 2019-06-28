First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes sarcastic dig on Twitter over his controversial dismissal against West Indies

Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out on 18 off 23 balls, posted a close-up picture of his dismissal on his official Twitter page, suggesting that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.

Press Trust of India, Jun 28, 2019 16:49:12 IST

Manchester: India opener Rohit Sharma Friday took to the social media to express his disappointment over his controversial dismissal against the West Indies here.

Rohit, who was ruled out on 18 off 23 balls, posted a close-up picture of his dismissal on his official Twitter page, suggesting that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.

The picture posted by Rohit indicates that the ball clipped his right pad instead of the bat.

Rohit was visibly disappointed after being given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope of the bowling of Kemar Roach in the match on Thursday.

The right-hander was deceived by an in-swinging delivery from Roach in the final ball of the sixth over and the West Indies team went up in appeal for caught behind, suggesting Rohit had got an inside-edge onto the wicketkeeper.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not-out but West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the call in the Caribbean side's favour.

The third umpire seemed to have gone by the snicko after repeated replays showed there was a gap between the bat and ball.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 16:49:12 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Kemar Roach, Richard Illingworth, Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Twitter, West Indies, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all