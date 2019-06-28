ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes sarcastic dig on Twitter over his controversial dismissal against West Indies
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Manchester: India opener Rohit Sharma Friday took to the social media to express his disappointment over his controversial dismissal against the West Indies here.
Rohit, who was ruled out on 18 off 23 balls, posted a close-up picture of his dismissal on his official Twitter page, suggesting that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.
The picture posted by Rohit indicates that the ball clipped his right pad instead of the bat.
Rohit was visibly disappointed after being given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope of the bowling of Kemar Roach in the match on Thursday.
The right-hander was deceived by an in-swinging delivery from Roach in the final ball of the sixth over and the West Indies team went up in appeal for caught behind, suggesting Rohit had got an inside-edge onto the wicketkeeper.
On-field umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not-out but West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the call in the Caribbean side's favour.
The third umpire seemed to have gone by the snicko after repeated replays showed there was a gap between the bat and ball.
Updated Date:
Jun 28, 2019 16:49:12 IST
