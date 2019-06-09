ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to surpass 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs
Rohit Sharma has become the fastest Indian to go past 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs after he knocked 57 in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match between the two sides at the Oval on Sunday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
London: Rohit Sharma has become the fastest Indian to go past 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs after he knocked 57 in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match between the two sides at the Oval on Sunday.
Sharma took 37 innings to reach 2000-run milestone against Australia. He has gone past the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sharma was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Rohit Sharma is only the fourth batsman in the world who has more than 2,000 runs to their credit against Australia. AP
The 32-year-old is now only the fourth batsman in the world who has more than 2,000 runs to their credit against Australia.
Vivian Richards, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are the top five players who have scored 2,000 ODI runs against Australia.
However, Tendulkar achieved this feat in his 40th innings against Australia whereas Richards, Kohli, and Dhoni logged the milestone in 44, 44, 45 innings respectively.
The right-handed batsman is also the only batter in the world who has three double centuries to his name in the ODIs. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the ODI format (264 against Sri Lanka).
Sharma played a match-winning 122-run knock against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup, giving India an easy six-wicket victory.
This knock by the 'Hitman' was classified as the best innings the player has ever played by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match ceremony after the India-South Africa match.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2019 19:46:50 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: From all-time leading run-scorers to highest wicket-takers, statistical history of the mega event
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Suresh Raina pins hopes on India to beat Pakistan, says positive start in tournament will help them do so
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Diana Edulji confident of Virat Kohli-led India doing well in tournament; says team should take it one game at a time