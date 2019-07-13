First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 1st T20I Jul 13, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ZIM in IRE | 2nd T20I Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
ZIM in IRE Jul 14, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting says England could bring tournament high into Ashes

England knocked Australia out of the semi-finals with an emphatic eight-wicket win and another over New Zealand in Sunday’s final will see the hosts head into next month’s five-test Ashes series with significant momentum.

Reuters, Jul 13, 2019 17:00:02 IST

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes England’s success in their home World Cup may bode ill for Australia’s hopes of retaining the Ashes.

England knocked Australia out of the semi-finals with an emphatic eight-wicket win and another over New Zealand in Sunday’s final will see the hosts head into next month’s five-test Ashes series with significant momentum.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting says England could bring tournament high into Ashes

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

“It probably does, to be honest,” Ponting said, when asked whether England’s 50-over success could spill over.

“The country will be on a bit of a wave and a bit of a high, the players will certainly be on a huge high after that World Cup.

“But who knows if they don’t (win), it might have an adverse effect on their Ashes campaign as well.

“You can take lots of things from different series.

“It’s a completely different series going into an Ashes and there will be quite a few different players in their Test team than will be in this one-day team. They’ll have different captains as well.

“But I’m sure if they happen to win the World Cup, they’ll take as much as they can from it going into the Ashes.”

Australia hold the urn after thrashing England 4-0 on home soil in the 2017-18 Ashes.

The first Ashes test starts at Edgbaston on Aug. 1.

Ponting, hired as an assistant coach to Justin Langer for Australia’s World Cup campaign, watched Aaron Finch’s side fall to South Africa and England in successive matches to bow out of the tournament after they had been the first side to book their place in the semi-finals.

Injuries did not help Australia’s cause and Ponting was not prepared to wear the blame for the side’s tactical preparations.

“Tactically, I think we got things right. Personnel-wise, we picked the best team that we could for every game,” Ponting told Cricket Australia’s website (cricket.com.au).

“Unusually for Australian teams in World Cups, we played our worst cricket in the most critical moments.

“That’ll be the thing that gets spoken about the most and see if there’s any reason behind it.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 17:00:02 IST

Tags : Ashes, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Justin Langer, New Zealand, Ricky Ponting, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all