ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Remove Indian Army insignia from MS Dhoni's gloves, cricket's global body requests BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations.

Press Trust of India, Jun 06, 2019 20:55:22 IST

Southampton: Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India's next game is against Australia on Sunday.

The insignia

MS Dhoni sporting army insignia on his glove during India's clash against South Africa has come into focus. AFP

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told PTI.

When asked if Dhoni, who is a Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: "For first breach no, just a request to remove".

Dhoni's love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves.

While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 20:55:22 IST

