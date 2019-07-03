ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja tears into Sanjay Manjrekar over 'bits and pieces players' remark, says he has had enough of latter's 'verbal diarrhoea'
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for Manjrekar's remarks on him.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for Manjrekar's remarks on him.
Manjrekar told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar and told him to "learn to respect people".
"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja tweeted.
Despite being named in India's 15-man squad, Jadeja has not played a single match in the ongoing World Cup.
He has come in as a substitute fielder couple of times and made headlines for taking a brilliant catch of England batsman Jason Roy on 30 June.
India booked their semi-finals berth on 2 July after beating Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka on 6 July at Leeds.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jul 03, 2019 20:18:31 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's contentious dismissal leaves fans, pundits baffled
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India undone by hosts' slower ball strategy at Edgbaston
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Legend' MS Dhoni's keen understanding, experience helps team, says captain Virat Kohli