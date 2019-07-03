First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in IRE Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja tears into Sanjay Manjrekar over 'bits and pieces players' remark, says he has had enough of latter's 'verbal diarrhoea'

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for Manjrekar's remarks on him.

Asian News International, Jul 03, 2019 20:18:31 IST

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for Manjrekar's remarks on him.

Manjrekar told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar and told him to "learn to respect people".

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja tweeted.

Despite being named in India's 15-man squad, Jadeja has not played a single match in the ongoing World Cup.

He has come in as a substitute fielder couple of times and made headlines for taking a brilliant catch of England batsman Jason Roy on 30 June.

India booked their semi-finals berth on 2 July after beating Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka on 6 July at Leeds.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 20:18:31 IST

