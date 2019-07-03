India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter for Manjrekar's remarks on him.

Manjrekar told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar and told him to "learn to respect people".

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Despite being named in India's 15-man squad, Jadeja has not played a single match in the ongoing World Cup.

He has come in as a substitute fielder couple of times and made headlines for taking a brilliant catch of England batsman Jason Roy on 30 June.

India booked their semi-finals berth on 2 July after beating Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka on 6 July at Leeds.

