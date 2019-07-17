First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri praises Kane Williamson for showing remarkable composure despite tough loss

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand missed out on clinching the 2019 Cricket World Cup after scoring fewer boundaries against England in the final.

Press Trust of India, Jul 17, 2019 16:43:01 IST

New Delhi: India head coach Ravi Shastri has saluted New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for showing remarkable composure during his team's heartbreaking loss to England in the World Cup final, where the winner was decided by boundary count rule at Lord's.

In a gut-wrenching final on Sunday, England were adjudged the World Cup winners on the basis of superior boundary count -- 22 fours and two sixes as compared to New Zealand's 16 -- after both the regulation match and ensuing Super Over ended in a tie.

"Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC [World Cup]. You [sic] not just Kane. You [sic] Kane and Able. God bless," Shastri wrote on his Twitter handle.


Williamson displayed immaculate poise during the finals even though things didn't go New Zealand's way on multiple occasions, the most prominent being the overthrow which gave six runs to England during their tense chase of 241.

That throw in the final over tilted the game in England's favour, leading to a Super Over.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019

