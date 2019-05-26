First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rain plays spoilsport as Pakistan-Bangladesh, South Africa-West Indies warm-up matches end in no-result

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh and South Africa and West Indies were on Sunday called off due to rain in both the venues.

Press Trust of India, May 26, 2019 21:52:01 IST

Cardiff/Bristol: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh and South Africa and West Indies were on Sunday called off due to rain in both the venues.

While the Pakistan-Bangladesh match in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled, the tie between South Africa and West Indies saw very little action.

South Africa were coasting at 95 for no loss in Bristol after being sent into bat when the match was called off. Reuters

South Africa were coasting at 95 for no loss in Bristol after being sent into bat when the match was called off.

Hashim Amla was batting on 51 off 46 balls and Quinton de Cook was not out on 37 off 30 balls.

The match between South Africa and West Indies witnessed two rain interruptions –first after nine overs and then after 12.4 overs, forcing the on-field umpires to abandon the game.

While Pakistan were stunned by Afghanistan by three wickets in their first warm-up game in Bristol on Friday, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their opening practice match in Cardiff the same day.

