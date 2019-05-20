First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Phil Simmons to step down as Afghanistan coach after mega event

Former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons will step down from his position as Afghanistan coach at the end of the ICC men's World Cup.

Press Trust of India, May 20, 2019 11:56:24 IST

New Delhi: Former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons will step down from his position as Afghanistan coach at the end of the ICC men's World Cup.

Simmons, who took over the position in December 2017, said he has achieved his target of taking Afghanistan to the World Cup and the time is ripe for him to leave.

File image of Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons. AFP

File image of Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons. AFP

"I have thought about it and I have actually given the ACB my notice that I will not be renewing my contract. I will move on to something different once my contract expires on July 15," Simmons told ESPNCricinfo.

Simmons' contract with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) runs until the end of the World Cup and he might have been given an extension given Afghanistan's rise under his guidance.

"I signed up originally for 18 months and I think I have done a lot in this period. It is time for me to move on to something else now. To want to get to the World Cup — that was ACB's goal at the time they appointed me," Simmons said.

"My goal is always to leave things better than when I joined: the way we practice, the way we think about the game, the way we assess other teams. I've tried to help the players in all those areas," added the 56-year-old, under whom Afghanistan won the World Cup Qualifier last March.

Last month, ACB had controversially appointed Gulbadin Naib as ODI captain in place of Asghar Afghan, who had a four-year captaincy stint across all formats. The decision was slammed by top players such as Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

The board also named Rahmat Shah and Rashid as skippers for the Test and T20I teams respectively.

Simmons said he had no clue about the decisions and he was not consulted before making those changes.

"No, I was not aware of it. I was not given any reasons. It was the decision of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the selectors," Simmons said.

"How can I take it? I can't change it. So I have to just get on with what I have to do and make sure the squad is preparing in the same way I wanted them to prepare barring the (captaincy) change."

Afghanistan will open their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia on 1 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:56:24 IST

Tags : ACB, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Board, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Phil Simmons, Sports, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all