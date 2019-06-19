First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: PCB denies reports of rift between Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and players

The PCB on Wednesday denied speculated rift between some players and coach Mickey Arthur, a day after a Pakistani news channel claimed that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was sent to England to act as a peacemaker between the two 'warring parties'.

Press Trust of India, Jun 19, 2019 23:55:44 IST

Karachi: The PCB on Wednesday denied speculated rift between some players and coach Mickey Arthur, a day after a Pakistani news channel claimed that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was sent to England to act as a peacemaker between the two 'warring parties'.

Reports of a rift between Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and players started to surface after the team's losses to Australia and India. AP

The news channel also claimed that some players have lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the behaviour of Arthur and made it clear they were not going to accept the coach's domination.

It further claimed that some players are not even on talking terms with the coach.

The Board, however, has strongly denied the claims, saying Inzamam's departure for England was delayed due to office procedures but it had been decided beforehand that he would travel to the UK and be involved in the selection process.

Interestingly, in Pakistan cricket, the norm has been that the selection committee picks up the touring squad and then a tour selection committee, including the captain, coach and at times the manager, finalises the playing XI before every match.

Therefore, Inzamam's presence in England and his involvement in finalising the playing XI and getting involved in other team matters, has raised eyebrows.

In fact, many former players have criticised Inzamam's interference in team affairs and termed it as an attempt to override the captain and coach.

A board official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration at the many stories circulating in the Pakistan media since the team lost to Australia and India.

"It is sad because our team needs all the support it can get right now. That is why the board Chairman called up captain Sarfaraz (Ahmed) and encouraged him. Every time we do badly, such stories and speculations come out. When Pakistan won against England, there was no mention of rifts and problems and it has now started," said the official.

But now Inzamam is no longer travelling with the team as his assignment ended after Pakistan's match against India.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 23:55:44 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan, PCB, World Cup, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

