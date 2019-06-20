Karachi: Former Test cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan has stepped down from his position as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee which will carry out a review of Pakistan's performances in the last three years, including the World Cup.

The PCB on Thursday said Mohsin Khan had requested board chairman Ehsan Mani to release him from the post and now the committee will be headed by Wasim Khan, who is the Managing Director of the PCB.

After largely remaining dormant for many months since its formation last October, the PCB on Wednesday said that the Cricket Committee would be carrying out a review of Pakistan's performances in the last three years and also, the performances of the team's support personnel

On Thursday, a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors ratified amendments in the constitution which have delegated more powers to the Managing Director.

"It is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours," Mani said.

Khan made it clear that his services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in lieu of his past record.

Interestingly Mohsin, Wasim, and Misbah are all presently appearing as experts on television and Youtube in different shows and have criticized the performances of the Pakistan team in the World Cup. Wasim, who in the recent past had made it clear that the Cricket Committee had been given no task and was basically non-functional, has called for an overhaul of the cricket system in Pakistan.

The PCB said that the Cricket Committee will be submitting its recommendations after the World Cup to the Chairman for approval. It is widely expected that there will be major changes after the tournament with changes in captaincy, team management and selection committee, and new rules and regulations for the players.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here