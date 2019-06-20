First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: PCB cricket committee chairman Mohsin Khan quits, to be replaced by Wasim Khan

Mohsin Khan has stepped down from his post of Chairman of PCB Cricket Committee which will be undertaking a review of Pakistan's performances in the World Cup

Press Trust of India, Jun 20, 2019 19:00:47 IST

Karachi: Former Test cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan has stepped down from his position as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee which will carry out a review of Pakistan's performances in the last three years, including the World Cup.

The PCB on Thursday said Mohsin Khan had requested board chairman Ehsan Mani to release him from the post and now the committee will be headed by Wasim Khan, who is the Managing Director of the PCB.

File photo Mohsin Khan. Reuters

File photo Mohsin Khan. Reuters

 After largely remaining dormant for many months since its formation last October, the PCB on Wednesday said that the Cricket Committee would be carrying out a review of Pakistan's performances in the last three years and also, the performances of the team's support personnel

On Thursday, a meeting of PCB's Board of Governors ratified amendments in the constitution which have delegated more powers to the Managing Director.

"It is always difficult to let go of someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours," Mani said.

Khan made it clear that his services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in lieu of his past record.

Interestingly Mohsin, Wasim, and Misbah are all presently appearing as experts on television and Youtube in different shows and have criticized the performances of the Pakistan team in the World Cup. Wasim, who in the recent past had made it clear that the Cricket Committee had been given no task and was basically non-functional, has called for an overhaul of the cricket system in Pakistan.

The PCB said that the Cricket Committee will be submitting its recommendations after the World Cup to the Chairman for approval. It is widely expected that there will be major changes after the tournament with changes in captaincy, team management and selection committee, and new rules and regulations for the players.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 19:01:50 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ehsan Mani, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, PCB Cricket Committee, Wasim Khan, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
