First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 5 May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan's biggest issue is fielding, feels former captain and coach Waqar Younis

Waqar, also a former coach also, said just like 1992, this year Pakistan will go into the showpiece event as "underdogs" but have the capability to spring up surprises.

Press Trust of India, May 27, 2019 20:57:08 IST

London: Surprise element is the beauty of Pakistan cricket, says former captain Waqar Younis who has firm belief that the former champions have it in them to repeat the 1992 feat at the World Cup.

Waqar, also a former coach also, said just like 1992, this year Pakistan will go into the showpiece event as "underdogs" but have the capability to spring up surprises.

"It is 27 years since Pakistan won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time and this year feels like it did back then. No one gave us a chance and we arrived as the underdogs. But momentum came and we won the whole thing, that is the beauty of Pakistan cricket," Waqar wrote in a column on the ICC website.

Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi (L) and coach Waqar Younis have a television interview before a training session at Lord's cricket ground in London before the fourth one-day international cricket match against England which is scheduled for Monday September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET) - RTXSEUL

Waqar Younis (right) has coached Pakistan cricket team earlier. Reuters

"Despite everything that has gone on in the last couple of months, the country is behind the team. They all believe these guys can win the World Cup. If we can get off to a strong start then you never know, this team has a history of producing magic."

For Waqar, who was not part of the 1992 World Cup-winning side, the only worry is Pakistan's fielding.

"The positive for Pakistan is that they have started scoring big totals. They have showed they are capable of scoring 300 plus and we saw that in their series against England," he wrote.

"But the biggest issue for me is the fielding. The bowling is moving in a good direction, with Wahab Riaz coming back into the side and Mohammad Amir restored.

"I am sure that will get a bit better but if the fielders don't take their chances and catch balls and stop the extra 15 or 20 runs then they could struggle. The fielders looked out of sorts in the series against England and that could shake their confidence," he added.

Waqar feels like any other team, Pakistan too need a good start to stay longer in the tournament.

"If they lose a couple of early games, then it will be an uphill task for them after that," he said.

"If they don't start well then the negativity from series defeats to England and Australia could seep back in. They have been losing a few games and need to win early to settle nerves.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 20:57:08 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Waqar Younis, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all