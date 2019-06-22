An anonymous Pakistani fan has apologised for harassing Pakistan cricket team's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in a mall in England. In the video captured and then shared widely on social media, the fan can be heard personally attacking Sarfaraz even though he is with his son at the time of the incident. The fan has claimed he was unsure how the video was uploaded on social media and has since apologised to the skipper while taking down the video in question.

As visible in the video, Sarfaraz obliges the unidentified fan for a selfie. However, the fan starts to shoot a video instead of taking a photo. As Sarfaraz begins to walk away from the fan, the man chases after him while hurling obscenities.

“Why are you as fat as a p*g? You have made Pakistan proud,” says the harasser sarcastically.

A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/WzAj0RaFI7 — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 21, 2019

Sarfaraz, carrying his son in his arms, opts not to react and walks away.

In the apology video, shared by Syed Raza Mehdi of Pakistani media outlet GEO/Jang, the fan says, "I've seen the video of myself with Pakistani captain Sarfaraz and the things I was saying. It was something that was uncalled for and I apologise for it. For those who were offended, I would like to clarify that I had deleted the video after taking it. I spoke to him after the incident happened, he was angry and spoke to me. I apologised to him and genuinely don't know how the video surfaced on social media. I myself am Pakistani and was unaware of the consequences. I was unaware that something of the sort would happen."

"I was unaware that he was with his son. Please try and forgive me for what happened."

Pakistan have come under increasing criticism over their performance at the ongoing Cricket World Cup. In five matches played, Pakistan have one win (against England) and are ninth in the points table. The criticism intensified following their loss to India on 16 June.

Their next match is against an equally disappointing South Africa in London on Sunday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here