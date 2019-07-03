First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan will go all out against Bangladesh regardless of semi-final chances, says opener Imam ul haq

Pakistan batsman Imam ul haq has said that his team is only focussed on getting a win against Bangladesh on Friday and is not thinking about semi-finals

Agence France-Presse, Jul 03, 2019 20:46:50 IST

London: Imam-ul-Haq says Pakistan will go all out against Bangladesh on Friday even if they have no realistic chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals. Victory for New Zealand against England on Wednesday would leave the door open for Pakistan to seal a place in the last four if they win their final group match.

But a win for the tournament hosts would all but end the 1992 champions' chances of reaching the last four — England would be out of reach on 12 points while New Zealand have a far-superior net run rate to Pakistan so would likely progress even if the two teams finished level on 11 points.

File photo Imam ul Haq. AP

File photo Imam ul Haq. AP

Imam said there was no despondency in the Pakistan camp despite the difficult situation. "We are not thinking on the lines of not reaching semi-finals," said Imam. "Our plan is to play the semi-final with an all-out effort and at the end, if that doesn't happen then we have to play positive cricket and end on a high."

Pakistan won just one of their first five World Cup matches but bounced back strongly with victories against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to give themselves a shot at reaching the semi-finals.

Imam said the 41-run defeat against defending champions Australia earlier in the competition was painful. "I think the Australia defeat hurts me a lot. I was set and playing well. I should have won that match for Pakistan," said Imam.

Imam, who scored his only fifty of the tournament in that match, said he was disappointed with his batting during the tournament. "I could not fulfil the expectations I had from myself for the tournament," said Imam, who has so far scored 205 in seven innings. "I had some starts but couldn't score big."

"I am very young so I have learned a lot in this World Cup. What mistakes I have committed, I have learned from them and I am sure that will help me," said the 23-year-old.

