ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez says he's in no mood to retire, is fit enough to play for few more years

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has no plans to retire from the limited-overs format after Pakistan endured a disappointing World Cup campaign in the United Kingdom.

Press Trust of India, Jul 10, 2019 17:27:27 IST

Karachi: Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has no plans to retire from the limited-overs format after Pakistan endured a disappointing World Cup campaign in the United Kingdom.

File image of Mohammad Hafeez. AP

According to a reliable source close to the all-rounder, former captain and head coach Waqar Younis had advised Hafeez last week to call it quits.

"Waqar told Hafeez that he felt this was the right time now for Hafeez to say goodbye but the senior player said he wanted to carry on playing for a few more years," the source said.

Hafeez, who turns 39 in October, has also informed the Pakistan team management that he has no plans to retire and is fit enough to serve Pakistan cricket in ODIs and T20 Internationals for a few more years.

Hafeez, who has appeared in 218 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals, had retired from Test cricket last October after struggling for form in the series against New Zealand in the UAE.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 17:27:27 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Cricket Team, Waqar Younis, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

