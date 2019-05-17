First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan suffer injury scare as batsman Imam-ul-Haq retires hurt from fourth ODI against England

The incident took place in the fourth over of Friday's penultimate international of the five-match series at Trent Bridge when left-handed opener Imam missed an intended pull off an 89 mph delivery

Agence France-Presse, May 17, 2019 21:16:46 IST

Nottingham: Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq suffered a nasty-looking injury just weeks away from the start of the World Cup when he was struck a painful blow on the arm by England fast bowler Mark Wood on Friday.

Imam-ul-Haq clutches his injured elbow in the fourth ODI between England and Pakistan. Reuters

The incident took place in the fourth over of Friday's penultimate international of the five-match series at Trent Bridge when left-handed opener Imam missed an intended pull off an 89 mph delivery from the recalled Wood that hit him on the elbow.

Imam, fresh from his career-best 151 in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday, fell to the ground and winced on the turf in the agony.

The 23-year-old nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief Inzamam-ul-Haq then had several minutes' treatment before retiring hurt on three not out, with the tourists then nine without loss.

He was taken to hospital but a Pakistan team spokesman told AFP that scans showed there were no broken bones, with swelling on his left arm the full extent of the injury

World Cup hosts and tournament favourites England lead this five-match series 2-0.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 21:20:03 IST

