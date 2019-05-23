Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan might have lost the ODI series against England despite some promising performances, but they still remain an unpredictable force in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The England-Pakistan series witnessed some high-scoring finishes, but despite some spectacular performances from the Pakistani batsmen like Imam-Ul-Haq and Babar Azam, the tourists were unable to cross the finish line as they were completely outplayed.

However, the trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali were named replacements to Junaid Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali after they endured a disappointing run in the ODIs against England.

Pakistan, though, have some promising talents in their squad. Teenager Shaheen Afridi finished the recently-concluded ODI series with six wickets, which included a spell of 4/82 in the final match.

Another young talent is that of the 20-year-old Shadab Khan – someone who has not enjoyed good spells but is known for making a mark in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where he took four wickets in as many games.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, too, showed some positive signs for the Pakistanis with a well-played knock of 138 against England in the second ODI, which however, went in vain.

Notably, Fakhar ended as Pakistan's top-scorer in their title-winning ICC Champions Trophy campaign as they beat India in the final.

Ahead of their tournament opener against West Indies on 31 May, here's all you need to know about their 15-man squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain): Sarfaraz's batting form, leadership skills to play key role in showpiece event

Imam-Ul-Haq: Upcoming ten-nation event platform for Imam-ul-Haq to rise and shine

Babar Azam: Babar could be Sarfaraz Ahmed's trump card in mega event

Fakhar Zaman: Hopes pinned on opening batsman to repeat heroics of Champions Trophy 2017 in mega event

Shoaib Malik: Old horse Malik's last chance to put hands on trophy

Haris Sohail: Sohail to play crucial role in middle order for Safaraz Ahmed and Co

Shaheen Afridi: Tipped for greater feats, young Shaheen Shah Afridi ready for marquee event

Hasan Ali: Variations make Hasan Ali go-to fast bowler for Safaraz Ahmed

Asif Ali: Ali provides X-factor with his power-hitting prowess

Wahab Riaz: Wahab's chance to silence critics and vindicate selectors' trust

Mohammad Amir: Amir's chance to shine on big stage and resurrect international career

Mohammad Haznain: Despite inexperience, Hasnain the X-factor in team's attack

Mohammad Hafeez: Seasoned Mohammad Hafeez aim to guide young side in global event

Imad Wasim: Wasim's ability to choke runs makes him vital cog

Shadab Khan: Promising young talent Shadab might be the country's 'next big cricketer'

