First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
UAE in ZIM | 4th ODI Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan set to name 15-member squad along with two reserves

Pakistan selection committee has decided to utilise the five-match one-day series against England and some side matches as the barometer for making changes in the 15-member World Cup squad, if required

Press Trust of India, Apr 17, 2019 19:59:08 IST

Karachi: Battling concerns over the form and fitness of some of their players, the Pakistan selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has decided to announce the World Cup squad on Thursday with two reserves.

The selection committee has decided to utilise the five-match one-day series against England and some side matches as the barometer for making changes in the 15-member World Cup squad, if required, by the deadline of 23 May.

"The selectors after consulting head coach, Mickey Arthur have more or less decided on the 15-member World Cup squad and two reserves who will be on the flight to England for the World Cup and before that play at the one-day series against England and some side matches," said a source close to the selectors on Wednesday.

File image of Inzamam-ul-Haq. AFP

File image of Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. AFP

"The concerns are over the fitness of left arm spin allrounder, Imad Wasim, the present form of experienced left arm pacer, Mohammad Aamir and a debate on who will be the reserve opener in the World Cup.

"There has been debate on who will be the third opener in the squad with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. The toss is up between Abid Ali and Haris Sohail," the source said.

He said though Abid has not cleared the fitness test this week, his present form still kept him in the run.

The other option under consideration is to select the left-handed Haris Sohail as reserve opener as this would allow the selectors and team management to consider hard-hitting Asif Ali in the batting, the source said.

"The selectors also believe that with Mohammad Hafeez also available he can also be used as a opener if the need arises," the source said.

Experienced allrounder Hafeez is recovering from a thumb operation but passed the fitness test comfortably in Lahore the other day.

The source said Imad would be picked in the squad with the other left-arm spin allrounder Mohammad Nawaz among the reserves so that if Imad is unable to be 100 percent fit before the World Cup he can be replaced.

Mohammad Aamir managed to snap just five wickets in his last 14 ODIs and the source said selectors and team management have some reservations over the form of the experienced pacer.

"He will be in the World Cup squad but if he fails to improve his bowling form against England in the series and side matches, the team management has the option of replacing him with young fast bowler, Mohammad Hasnain by the deadline of 23rd May," he said.

"Fakhar, Imam, Haris, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Aamir are certain selections while for the one slot the toss up is between Abid Ali and hard-hitting middle order batsman, Asif Ali.

"The reserve players will include Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Hasnain.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 19:59:08 IST

Tags : Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imam-Ul-Haq, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mickey Arthur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Hafeez, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all