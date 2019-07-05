First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan officially out of semi-final contention; New Zealand qualify for knockouts

Bangladesh were needed to be dismissed for seven or lower if Pakistan are to deny New Zealand a place in the semi-finals alongside Australia, India and England.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 05, 2019 19:45:50 IST

London: Pakistan are heading out of the World Cup despite scoring an impressive 315-9 in their final group match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but, after winning the toss at Lord's, they failed to muster enough runs to give them a chance.

Pakistan claimed 9 points off the 8 matches they played. Reuters

Bangladesh were needed to be dismissed for seven or lower if Pakistan are to deny New Zealand a place in the semi-finals alongside Australia, India and England. Bangladesh openers, expectedly, brought the seventh run off the fifth ball of the second over, to deny all mathematical possibilities for Pakistan to sneak their way into final four.

Pakistan, backed by thousands of passionate flag-waving fans, started curiously slowly in the London sunshine, crawling to 38-1 after 10 overs.

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stepped on the gas, reaching their 150 partnership for the second wicket off 146 balls.

But Babar was out shortly afterwards for an impressive 96 off 98 deliveries.

Babar had batted beautifully, hitting 11 fours as he and Imam laid the foundation for a late-innings flourish.

But in another huge blow for Pakistan, Imam was next to go when he trod on his stumps after scoring exactly 100, to leave them 246-3 in the 42nd over, with Mohammad Hafeez departing in the next over.

A late flourish boosted the score but Pakistan lacked the power-hitters to pile up the runs they needed, with the first six of the innings coming in the 47th over, hit by Imad Wasim.

Mustafizur Rahman took five wickets for Bangladesh, including a superb caught and bowled to dismiss Shadab Khan.

A win against Bangladesh would put Pakistan level with New Zealand on 11 points but their net run-rate is markedly inferior.

Pakistan were shot out for a paltry 105 in their first match, with the West Indies winning in just 13.4 overs, meaning they took a huge hit on run rate.

They won just one of their first five matches, coming back strongly to beat South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to sit fifth in the 10-team table, but in the end have left themselves too much to do.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 19:45:50 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
