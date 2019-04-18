First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan leave out pacer Mohammad Amir from squad; Abid Ali, Hafeez picked

Pakistan's Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, announcing the World Cup squad and two reserve players, said the 11 from the 2017 Champions Trophy had been retained in the selection process.

Press Trust of India, Apr 18, 2019 18:56:47 IST

Karachi: Pakistan on Thursday left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Mohammad Amir from its 15-member World Cup squad while including batsman Abid Ali in the line-up.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, announcing the World Cup squad and two reserve players, said the 11 from the 2017 Champions Trophy had been retained in the selection process.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir

Pakistan decided against taking out of form bowler Mohammad Amir to World Cup 2019. AFP

"We are hopeful and confident that Pakistan will give a good account of itself in the World Cup," Inzamam said.

The selectors, while not showing faith with left-armer Amir who has taken just five wickets in his last 14 ODIs since the Champions Trophy two years back, reposed confidence in seniors Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

Inzamam said that Hafeez's final inclusion in World Cup was subject to him being 100 per cent fit before the tournament as he is still recovering from a thumb injury.

"Doctors have advised him not to bowl or bat now but when his rehab is over he will be back in action in two weeks time," he added.

Inzamam said hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali and Amir were in the reserves for the one-day series against England and the side matches before the World Cup.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain.

Reserves: Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 12:30:08 IST

