ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur says Pakistan's defeat against India left him contemplating suicide

Although Pakistan kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted the India loss left him feeling desperately low

Agence France-Presse, Jun 24, 2019 22:20:32 IST

London: Head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed Pakistan's World Cup defeat against bitter rivals India was so painful that it left him wanting to "commit suicide".

Pakistan suffered a bruising 89-run loss to India in Manchester on 16 June, a result which sparked a furious backlash from their frustrated fans.

File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters

The defeat put Pakistan's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger.

And, although they kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted the India loss left him feeling desperately low.

"Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide. But it was, you know, it's only one performance. It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there," Arthur said.

Arthur's emotional comment may have been exaggerated to show how passionate he is about his job.

But some fans feel the South Africa-born coach's words are in bad taste given Pakistan's former coach Bob Woolmer died of natural causes during the 2007 World Cup.

Pakistan lifted Arthur's spirts with an impressive 49-run win against South Africa at Lord's.

They now need to win their remaining three matches and improve their inferior net run-rate to have a chance of finishing in the top four and advancing to the semi-finals.

Pakistan play New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday.

"We always keep telling our players, it's one performance. Who is going to stimulate us today?" Arthur added.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 22:20:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Pakistan, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan Cricket Team

