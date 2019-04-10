First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in ZIM | 1st ODI Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 23 Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan appoint Taimoor Ali Khan as sports psychologist in lead up to showpiece event in England

Pakistani cricket authorities have decided to appoint Taimoor Ali Khan as a sports psychologist for the national team prior to their World Cup campaign in England.

Press Trust of India, Apr 10, 2019 19:26:42 IST

Karachi: Pakistani cricket authorities have decided to appoint Taimoor Ali Khan as a sports psychologist for the national team prior to their World Cup campaign in England.

Taimoor has been apparently recommended by the national team's bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.

Representational image.

Representational image.

He has been appointed till 11 May to be with the Pakistan team which will be leaving for England on 23 April to play some practice games against english counties, a T20 international and five ODIs against England before World Cup practice games begun.

"Taimoor will be working with the players on the mental aspect of preparing for a mega-event like the World Cup and if required the board can extend his contract for the World Cup but for now he will be with the team until 11th May," a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

This is not the first time that the Pakistani cricket authorities have sought the help of a qualified sports psychologist to work with the players.

Taimoor also worked with the Pakistan team during the recent one-day series against Australia in the UAE.

"He was with the players for the five matches and held sessions with most of the players including batsman, Umar Akmal," the source said.

In the past, sports psychologists have been hired to have counselling sessions with Enfant terrible players like Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal who despite their proven talent have not established themselves in the national team due to other issues like attitude, discipline and game sense.

"The PCB is hoping that the sports psychologist's presence will help the players prepare mentally for the World Cup and he will have ample time to hold sessions with the players," the source said.

The national selectors are due to announce the World Cup squad on April 18 after fitness tests but indications are that the selectors will also name three reserve players who will travel to England with the team.

Participating nations in the World Cup can make changes in their squads until 23 May after which any changes have to be approved by the technical committee of the ICC event.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 19:49:25 IST

Tags : Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Mahmood, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan Cricket Board, Taimoor Ali Khan, Umar Akmal, World Cup

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all