ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pacer Hamid Hassan and former captain Asghar Afghan named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad

Press Trust of India, Apr 22, 2019 13:17:15 IST

Kabul: Pacer Hamid Hassan and former captain Asghar Afghan were on Monday named in Afghanistan's 15-strong World Cup squad headlined by IPL stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Gulbadin Naib will lead the side which also features Mohammad Shahzad and

spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Afghan was removed as captain in all formats earlier this year.

Hassan has been recalled after nearly a three-year hiatus. However, his fitness remains under scrutiny after he had been laid low by a thigh injury. The 31-year-old has represented Afghanistan in 32 ODIs with 56 wickets to his credit.

"Luckily for us, the comeback of senior fast bowler Hamid Hassan is good news. However, we will take into account his form and fitness during upcoming practice matches," chief selector, Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai said in a statement.

"As chief selector, It is my duty to select a competitive team. However, there were some challenges that we needed to handle. We selected the best squad considering factors such as experience, fitness, team balance, current form and conditions," Ahmadzai said.

Ahmadzai said the side will aim to play inspirational cricket during the tournament which starts May 30 in the United Kingdom.

"It is has been a six-month preparation process for the ICC Cricket World Cup. The mission is to play inspirational cricket in the tournament; I know there are strong teams but we will do our level best to achieve our goals," he said.

Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat and Sayed Shirzad were named the three designated reserves by the committee.

Squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 14:15:47 IST

