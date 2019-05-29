First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: From date, venue to Indian timings, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the opening ceremony of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which will take place ahead of the tournament

FirstCricket Staff, May 29, 2019 17:06:32 IST

The 12 edition of the cricket World Cup would kickoff on Thursday (30 May) with hosts England taking on South Africa at the Kennington Oval in London. But the biggest tournament in the sport is all set for an official launch on Wednesday (29 May), a day ahead of the inaugural match.

The official launch which is also being called the opening party which will take place at The Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace in central London.

File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters

4,000 fans are expected to attend the event, which will also be broadcast live across the globe. Tickets for the event were allocated through a ballot system, which is now shut.

What to expect from the opening ceremony? Steve Elworthy, managing director of World Cup 2019 said: "The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action.

"The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core."

According to reports, while the opening ceremony will be attended by numerous legends of the game, ICC has decided to keep the captains away from the event in order to keep them fresh for the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the opening ceremony.

When will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony take place?

The ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, 29 May.

Where is the opening ceremony scheduled to take place?

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place in The Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace in central London.

What time does the opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the opening ceremony online?

The opening ceremony live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 17:08:12 IST

