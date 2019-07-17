First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Nothing will faze me again,' says England's Jos Buttler after dramatic final win

Buttler was in the thick of things on Sunday as England's 44-year wait for the sport's biggest trophy ended in the most dramatic way imaginable against New Zealand

Agence France-Presse, Jul 17, 2019 23:39:11 IST

London: Jos Buttler said nothing would faze him again after his key role in England's unforgettable World Cup triumph at Lord's.

File image of Jos Buttler. Reuters

Buttler was in the thick of things on Sunday as England's 44-year wait for the sport's biggest trophy ended in the most dramatic way imaginable against New Zealand.

He made a crucial 59 as the game was tied in a frantic finale and then renewed his partnership with man-of-the-match Ben Stokes during the Super Over shootout.

Wicketkeeper Buttler hit the last of Trent Boult's six balls for four as the hosts posted 15, then took up his place behind the stumps.

Buttler combined with Jason Roy to run out Martin Guptill off the final ball of New Zealand's Super Over, meaning that although the scores were level, England won because they had hit more boundaries in the match.

"I can't believe what has happened but it's nice to wake up and know it did. I don't think anything will faze me again. I don't think I'll ever care about anything ever again. I don't really care what happens now in my career," he said.

England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings since a dismal early exit at the 2015 World Cup and their triumph is the culmination of a four-year project.

"We were laughing about the fact that four years of work came down to one ball. Four years and then it's one ball... can we get a run-out? It justifies everything we have done for four years to get to this point. It's an incredible journey," said Buttler.

"At the end I remember that 10 seconds of just running around, the atmosphere is something that will live with me forever. It's all right when you're in the middle because it's what you know — catch a ball, smash the stumps — but the consequences are obviously quite a lot larger," he added.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

