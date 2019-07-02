Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed his apprehension with bringing in Mayank Agarwal in the team for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Agarwal has been drafted in as a replacement for Vijay Shankar who had picked up a toe injury.

"The only problem I have with that is whether you're playing regularly or whether you're in touch or not. That's the same concern with Rishabh Pant as well. The last pressure game for him was in May. Since then, he's played in the nets in UK. So the problem is that you're out of touch and how do you handle that pressure," he said on the sidelines of the launch of Major League Baseball in India.

In the World Cup itself, India have gone with multiple options at No 4. Hardik Pandya has occupied the spot and so has KL Rahul, Shankar and Pant. When asked who is most suitable for the role, Kaif said, "I don't know."

"Even Virat Kohli doesn't know," he chuckled.

India can book their place in the semi-finals with a win against Bangladesh o Tuesday. Asked to predict the outcome, a confident Kaif said, "I think India should win. We have a balanced team and despite the injuries, we should do well. There are areas that need to be worked upon. But we have a strong enough side (to win)."

India's unbeaten run at this World Cup ended on Sunday with a 31-run loss to hosts England at Edgbaston. The Virat Kohli-led team, however, need just one win out of their remaining two games (against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), to march into their third straight World Cup semi-final.

