First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 1st ODI Jul 01, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Not sure if out of touch Mayank Agarwal is right choice, says former cricketer Mohammad Kaif

"The problem is that you're out of touch and how do you handle that pressure," Mohammad Kaif said on Mayank Agarwal's inclusion to India's World Cup squad.

Tanuj Lakhina, Jul 02, 2019 15:15:13 IST

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed his apprehension with bringing in Mayank Agarwal in the team for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Agarwal has been drafted in as a replacement for Vijay Shankar who had picked up a toe injury.

File image of Mayank Agarwal. Image credit: Twitter/@mayankcricket

File image of Mayank Agarwal. Image credit: Twitter/@mayankcricket

"The only problem I have with that is whether you're playing regularly or whether you're in touch or not. That's the same concern with Rishabh Pant as well. The last pressure game for him was in May. Since then, he's played in the nets in UK. So the problem is that you're out of touch and how do you handle that pressure," he said on the sidelines of the launch of Major League Baseball in India.

In the World Cup itself, India have gone with multiple options at No 4. Hardik Pandya has occupied the spot and so has KL Rahul, Shankar and Pant. When asked who is most suitable for the role, Kaif said, "I don't know."

"Even Virat Kohli doesn't know," he chuckled.

India can book their place in the semi-finals with a win against Bangladesh o Tuesday. Asked to predict the outcome, a confident Kaif said, "I think India should win. We have a balanced team and despite the injuries, we should do well. There are areas that need to be worked upon. But we have a strong enough side (to win)."

India's unbeaten run at this World Cup ended on Sunday with a 31-run loss to hosts England at Edgbaston. The Virat Kohli-led team, however, need just one win out of their remaining two games (against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), to march into their third straight World Cup semi-final.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 15:15:13 IST

Tags : Hardik Pandya, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Kaif, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all