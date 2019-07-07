First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Not ashamed of anything, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to take team to 'next level'

Addressing a press conference, hours after returning from London, the wicketkeeper-batsman said the team did not fare poorly and was close to making the knockout stage.

Press Trust of India, Jul 07, 2019 17:49:22 IST

Despite Pakistan failing to qualify for the World Cup semifinals, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Sunday said he can take his young team to the "next level".

Addressing a press conference, hours after returning from London, the wicketkeeper-batsman said the team did not fare poorly and was close to making the knockout stage.

"I don't think we need to be ashamed of anything. We had a tough time in the first five matches specially after the defeat to India but I am proud of the way the team fought back to win the last four matches," Sarfaraz said.

Pakistan's Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the nets session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday May 10, 2019. See PA story CRICKET Pakistan. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

Pakistan's Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

He flatly refused suggestions that it's time that he gives up captaincy.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board will decide on who will be the captain. But personally, since you asked me, I know these players very well now. Most of them are young and if we learn from our mistakes in the World Cup, I can take this team to the next level, especially with the World T20 Cup coming up next year in Australia," he said.

Pakistan finished fifth in the World Cup after they lost the semifinal race to New Zealand on Net-Run-Rate.

"I am satisfied with our performance and we should have reached the semis but in overall context and given the tough conditions we faced in England I think we did respectably well. I have not thought about leaving the captaincy.

"I know that if I get a chance to continue, we as a team will make more progress," he said.

Sarfaraz said Pakistan had not only encountered tough conditions but the criticism and reaction of some people after the defeat to India was very hurtful.

"There were some incidents with the players including myself in London which we reported to the Board. They were not needed and it hurt and shook the players. We were upset at losing to India but we didn't expect such reactions, even though isolated."

He said that after going through so much after first five matches, the team had really fought back well to win four matches on a trot.

"It was a great performance and I think the washout against Sri Lanka and the performance against West Indies in the end kept us out of the semis. But the pitches variation was something which we didn't expect in the tournament. We were tested and we played badly against Australia and India."

The Pakistan captain made it clear he had no problems or differences with either head coach Mickey Arthur, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq or any players.

"The teams we selected in the World Cup, it was the three of us doing it. There was no dispute. There was no interference in my authority. I think we did our best but yes mistakes were made."

Sarfaraz said after the defeat against India, the team had a week-long break and he had called all the players and had a frank talk with them on every issue.

He also defended the decision to not play young bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

"There were senior bowlers available and we did not get a match, where we could give him an opportunity. We picked Wahab Riaz after the bilateral series with England and realising we needed some pace and experience in our bowling attack.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 17:49:22 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

