ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: No punishment for islanders for skipping media duties in aftermath of Australia loss, informs SLC

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and members of the squad failed to show up at the mixed zone following their defeat to Australia at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 17, 2019 17:55:23 IST

Sri Lanka team won't face any action from International Cricket Council (ICC) for skipping their media duties following the loss to Australia on 15 June. Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka were beaten by 87 runs at The Oval, severely damaging their hopes of moving into the semi-finals. After five matches, Sri Lanka have one win, two defeats and two have been washed out leaving them with four points and fifth in the standings.

Karunaratne and other Sri Lankan players were due to face the press after the match in a media conference and ‘mixed zone’. However, they failed to show up and could have been sanctioned by ICC as these press briefings are considered mandatory.

Sri Lankan players celebrate after beating Afghanistan. AFP

Sri Lanka cricket team. (AFP)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) however clarified on Monday that no punishment has been handed to them. "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that, contrary to various media reports, there won’t be any sanctions imposed on the Sri Lanka team by the ICC, over its non-participation in the post-match media conference on Saturday (15th June, 2019) following the World Cup game played against Australia," said the statement by the board.

"Sri Lanka Cricket discussed the ‘Saturday’s Incident’ with the ICC and assured that a similar situation will not occur going forward in the tournament."

"The SLC also advised the team management to comply with the obligations, a participating team has to adhere during the ICC Cricket World Cup," it went on to add.

The 1996 World Cup winner's refusal to speak to the media came just days after their team manager Ashantha de Mel slammed the ICC’s treatment of the squad.

De Mel criticised the quality of pitches, practice facilities, transport and accommodation at the World Cup.

“This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally,” de Mel was quoted as saying by Daily News.

De Mel was also critical of the team bus, saying it was more cramped than the double-decker vehicles provided to other teams.

He blasted the net facilities at Cardiff as “unsatisfactory” and the squad’s hotel in Bristol, which lacked a swimming pool.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:55:23 IST

